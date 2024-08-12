Disney Cruise Line is ordering another four cruise ships that will be delivered between 2027 and 2031.

The US-based entertainment and leisure giant said on Saturday that the newbuildings are in addition to the four it is currently building in Germany and once delivered, will give it a fleet of 13 cruise ships.

“Expanding our fleet gives more people, in more parts of the world, the opportunity to experience a vacation at sea like only Disney can provide,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, the business division under which the cruise line is grouped.

D’Amaro described cruise as one of Disney Experiences’ strongest growing businesses.

Disney said in a media statement that its cruise line has produced strong returns on capital investment, with occupancy reaching 97% across its five ships in the second quarter of 2024.

Details about the newbuildings and the yard at which they have or will be ordered under tight wraps for now.

Disney said designs and itineraries are still in development.

The New York-listed company has yet to make any formal announcement about the signing of newbuiding contracts to its investors.

In recent years Disney has shown a strong preference for building ships at Papenburg-based Meyer Werft.

The specialist cruise ship builder has constructed three of Disney’s five existing cruise ships and is building another three 135,000-gt cruise ships for the company.

Two of these, the Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny, were ordered directly by Disney and are due for delivery in December this year and March 2025.

A third ship of the same design was ordered by Disney’s Japanese franchisee Oriental Land Company in July and will operate out of Japan when delivered in 2028.

A fourth newbuilding, a 201,000-gt vessel, was acquired as an incomplete newbuilding from the administrators of bankrupt MV Werften and is currently being completed by Meyer Werft at the former MV Werften yard where its keel was first laid.

To be delivered in early 2025 under the name Disney Adventure, the ship will mark Disney Cruise Line’s first entry into the Asian market when it launches out of Singapore.