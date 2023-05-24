Dubai-based ports and logistics giant DP World has launched a new roro service linking Jebel Ali port in the UAE with Umm Qasr Port in southern Iraq.

The service, which operates under the banner of P&O Maritime Transports, is being billed as the “first service of its kind” as it caters exclusively to unaccompanied trailers that are transported without an accompanying driver and truck cab.

The company is billing the service as the fastest, most sustainable option to get trucked freight into Iraq as it predicts the service will remove thousands of trucks from the roads every year, thereby reducing CO2 emissions.