Greece’s biggest passenger ship firm Attica Group sold one of its oldest vessels to local rival Marios Iliopoulos while reporting its biggest profit in 16 years.

The Athens-listed company said it has garnered a €2.8m ($3.03m) net gain from the €9m sale of the 1,982-gt Express Skiathos (built 1996) to a firm called 4Naver Shipholding.

The Greek business register and shipping data sources show Cyprus-based 4Naver Shipholding to be an affiliate of Iliopoulos-controlled Seajets.