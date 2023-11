MSC Cruises has exercised options to build two more LNG-fuelled ships from French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

The two companies said in a joint release on Monday that the Swiss operator ordered the vessels, referred to as World Class 3 and World Class 4, at Chantiers de l’Atlantiques’ yard in Saint-Nazaire, France. They will be delivered in 2026 and 2027.