Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has formed an executive role that is solely responsible for overseeing the construction of ships and performing upgrades to vessels already in the fleet.

Robin Lindsay, who assumed this responsibility as part of his former role, will now focus exclusively on it as executive vice president of newbuildings and refurbishment.

“Having already led the introduction of 10 groundbreaking vessels during his tenure at the company, Robin was the natural choice for this role,” Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings chief executive-elect Harry Sommer said in a statement.