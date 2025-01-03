Agoudimos Lines was once a major player in the Greek ferry scene, but in the closing days of 2024, its last ship was auctioned off as scrap.

The impending departure of the 5,100-gt Penelope A (built 1972) will no doubt come as a relief for the Elefsis Port Authority, which has been stuck with it since 2013.

The port authority, alarmed by its deteriorating condition, had to take the drastic step of declaring the Penelope A a dangerous and hazardous vessel to expedite a swift removal from its moorings alongside a sunken floating dry-dock in Elefsis Bay.