French owner Ponant hopes to finalise a newbuilding contract next year for the first of its next-generation cruise ships designed to run on hydrogen, wind and solar power.
The aim of the Swap2Zero blueprint is to be emission-free by 2030.
French shipowner says revolutionary vessel will cost 30% more than conventional vessels
