Shortsea ro-ro group United European Car Carriers (UECC) has taken delivery of sustainable biofuel to a chartered ship for the first time.

The move, in collaboration with Dutch biofuel provider GoodFuels and vessel owner NYK, marks the first time a UECC time-chartered vessel, has been bunkered with biofuel, further solidifying UECC's position in developing sustainable maritime transport.

The 470 tonnes of B30 blend of VLSFO and sustainable biofuel were delivered to the 41,000-gt Emerald Leader (built 2007) in the port of Vlissingen by Goodfuels on 27 May, the companies said.