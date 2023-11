UK Officers union Nautilus International has accused Carnival UK of threatening more than 900 crew with being fired and rehired if they do not lower pay.

The union said the cruise company has notified authorities in the UK and Bermuda of its intention to change employment terms and conditions for 919 crew across 10 vessels.

“The company proposals could lead to some losing up to 20% of their annual take-home pay as part of plans to cut working rotations,” Nautilus said.