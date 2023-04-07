At a time when most shipping companies that have net zero carbon targets are looking out decades from now, one Brazilian tug and barge outfit has a more ambitious goal.

Hidrovias do Brasil, a Sao Paulo-based company whose fleets operate on the coasts and river systems of South America, is striving for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, less than seven years away.

And this year, the company has marked two milestones toward achieving that goal — the introduction of what it calls super convoys and of two pioneering electric pusher tugs.