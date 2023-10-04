In 1967, a converted Liberty Ship called the Sturgis was towed to what was then part of the US-controlled Panama Canal Zone.

When it was connected to shore, it began supplying 10 MW of electricity for civilian and military purposes, making it the first floating nuclear power plant in operation.

Fast forward more than a half-century, and floating nuclear power plants are back on the agenda for the maritime sector, as small modular reactors offer the prospect that the vessels could provide emissions-free power to remote islands, coastal grids hit by natural disasters or military installations.

The latest to emerge is a design by shipyard titan HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and Kepco Engineering & Construction.

Classification society American Bureau of Shipping announced approval-in-principle for the design on Tuesday in a project that also included the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry.

That came after TradeWinds reported in September that US maritime conglomerate Crowley has teamed up with BWX Technologies (BWXT) to work on a concept for a shallow-draught nuclear generation vessel designed to deliver 5 to 50 MW of power to shore.

They envision government and military customers, with the vessel potentially serving remote bases in the South Pacific or stepping in with power for coastal communities recovering from disasters.

Both projects have the involvement of companies that are working to develop small modular reactors that underpin these designs.

The Bandi

Kepco E&C, a unit of South Korea’s largest electric utility and one of the world’s largest operators of nuclear power plants, has developed the Bandi small modular reactor. HD KSOE, the main shipbuilding unit of South Korean heavy industries giant HD Hyundai, has pumped $30m into TerraPower, which is developing a molten salt reactor.

For its part, nuclear technology company BWXT has a contract to provide the US Defense Department with the first advanced microreactor in the US, with the prototype to be completed in 2024 for testing at the Idaho National Laboratory.

Crowley and BWX Technologies have been working on a concept for a vessel that would serve as a floating nuclear power plant. It would use a microreactor. Photo: Crowley

Joe Miller, president of BWXT Advanced Technologies, told TradeWinds the type of high-temperature, gas reactor technology has been around for decades, and developing it into a standardised, small reactor format allows the technology to take on new missions.

“When we think about microreactors, and we think about the different use cases, having that standard design gives us a magnitude of influence across a variety of different end users,” he said. “We can address those right now. We need to address a lot of these missions immediately.”

ABS chief technology officer Patrick Ryan, whose classification society also gave approval in principle in January to shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries and Denmark’s Seaborg Technologies for a floating nuclear power barge, said modern nuclear technologies are increasingly seen as a way to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

“Floating production platforms like this barge from HD KSOE have the possibility to scale more easily than what can be done on land,” he said in a statement.

Kim Sung-Jun, director of future technology at HD KSOE, sees uses for the floating nuclear power plants beyond powering electricity grids.

Zero-carbon fuels of the future can also be produced with electricity, through a process called electrolysis that produces green hydrogen from water.

Green fuel enabler?

“This barge design not only eliminates the inconvenience of selecting onshore sites by being installed at sea but also offers the advantage of an integrated design for thermal energy production,” he said in a statement.

“This increases the potential to support the production of eco-friendly ship fuels like ammonia or methanol.”

The prospects of deploying floating nuclear power plants will undoubtedly find critics, with environmental groups pointing to high-profile incidents like the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011.

But BWXT’s Miller said nuclear technology has been part of naval architecture in many countries for some time, and any safety concerns will be dealt with as the company’s barge concept with Crowley progresses.

“It’s very well-understood technology, and being able to apply the safety considerations that are specific to the maritime application, and being able to apply that to nuclear, is something that we will be working [on] with Crowley and will be very transparent,” he said.

