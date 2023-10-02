When a fire strikes a car carrier, the first question asked is often whether it was started by an electric vehicle. But while the growth of electric car shipping and the hazards of lithium-ion batteries do require special measures for vessels, a growing body of evidence suggests they may not be more dangerous than conventional vehicles.

The Green Seas podcast talks to Hoegh Autoliners chief executive Andreas Engers, as well as International Maritime Organization senior technical officer Bingbing Song and maritime safety division director Heike Deggim, about the measures underway to make vehicle shipping safer.

The podcast’s next episode will also explore sustainability in the car carrier business, with more from our interview with Enger as we discuss how the sector is responding to the pressure to decarbonise.

