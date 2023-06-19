When Peter Georgiopoulos started in shipping, the absence of technological scrutiny of the seas meant a charterer with an eye for a profit could make an unscheduled detour without raising alarm bells.

It happened to the serial entrepreneur in his first job fresh out of university working for a Greek shipowner, when he unsuccessfully demanded more money from a charterer who wanted to alter a voyage for an unplanned discharge.

“He just stopped the ship right there, made the extra money for a shorter voyage, and some, and no one was any the wiser,” said Georgiopoulos.