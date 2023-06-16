With shipping gearing up to join the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) at the start of next year, TradeWinds took to the stage at Nor-Shipping to discuss how the industry will have to navigate carbon markets.

Trafigura head of wet freight Andrea Olivi said shipping’s participation in the EU ETS means that shipping faces what it should have faced some time ago: a price on carbon.

“By putting a price on carbon, we are then finally able to take the right commercial decisions while factoring in environmental aspects,” he told the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum Oslo.