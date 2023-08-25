In recent weeks, at least three shipowners and operators have announced steps to use wind technologies on their fleets.

UK shipping group Tufton said it is seeing 10% fuel reductions in a trial of Anemoi Marine Technologies’ rotor sails.

Tanker owner Odfjell said it plans to add suction sails to its ships.

And Cargill has completed installation of BAR Technologies-designed WindWings sails on a Mitsubishi Corp-owned bulker.

The fleet of wind-propelled vessels is growing rapidly, but it is still a tiny percentage of global shipping.

The Green Seas podcast spoke to Cargill Ocean Transportation president Jan Dieleman, BAR Technologies chief executive John Cooper and International Windship Association secretary general Gavin Allwright about what has been achieved so far and how to push it forward to reduce shipping’s carbon footprint.

Listen in the player above or on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pandora, Spotify or SoundCloud.