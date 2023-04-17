Shell Eastern Trading and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have signed a new memorandum of understanding to expand collaboration on the maritime decarbonisation efforts in Singapore.

As part of the five-year agreement, the two parties will work together to advance the adoption of electric harbour craft and the development of low-and-zero-carbon fuels.

Penguin International's first electric ferry, the Penguin Refresh, will operate for Shell between its refinery on Pulau Bukom and the Singapore mainland. Photo: Jonathan Boonzaier

The MoU was signed at Shell’s refinery on Pulau Bukom on Monday, where the energy giant unveiled its long-awaited new electric ferry, the Penguin Refresh.