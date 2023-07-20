US green methanol start-up Carbon Sink has agreed a deal with shipowner Rose Cay Maritime (RCM) to help it distribute its products.
The companies said the Jones Act tug-barge operator will accelerate the shift towards low-carbon fuels in the US.
Jones Act operator seals deal to distribute low-carbon bunkers for domestic start-up
US green methanol start-up Carbon Sink has agreed a deal with shipowner Rose Cay Maritime (RCM) to help it distribute its products.
The companies said the Jones Act tug-barge operator will accelerate the shift towards low-carbon fuels in the US.