Record returns and lower risk are bringing more international investors to the Nordic high yield bond market of €50bn ($54bn).

In 2023, the Nordic junk bond market returned a record 11%.

“Nordic high yield is building a track record of higher returns than both US and European high yield over a longer time period,” Thomas Eriksen, head of credit research at Norwegian investment bank Pareto Securities, said in a presentation at the Pareto Nordic Corporate Bond Conference.