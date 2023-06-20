It has been quite the long holiday weekend for Connecticut-based Eagle Bulk Shipping.

On Friday. the bulker owner learned that Greek container ship player Danaos had taken a 10% stake in the company.

Eagle on Tuesday morning returned from the Juneteenth holiday in the US to ring the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Subscribe to Streetwise Ship finance is a riddle industry players need to solve to survive in a capital-intense business. In the latest newsletter by TradeWinds, finance correspondent Joe Brady helps you unravel its mysteries Sign up now

The latter had been planned since January, when the Stamford-based owner of ultramax and supramax bulkers transferred its listing to the NYSE from the Nasdaq, where it had been listed since 2005.