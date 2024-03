Navios Maritime Partners chief executive Angeliki Frangou has been snapping up shares in the diversified shipowner, and the move appears to be helping lift the stock’s price to the highest level since the end of 2015.

The Greek shipping magnate has spent a total of $10.5m on the New York-listed shares between 15 February and Monday, according to a TradeWinds analysis of data disclosed to the US Securities & Exchange Commission.