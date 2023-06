BW Group and Scorpio Group’s merger of their wind farm vessel companies should produce savings of €106m ($116m) per year.

The shipping group announced an all-share combination of Cadeler and Eneti worth $1.2bn on Friday.

“Significant” annual synergies will consist of corporate and financing savings of €18m, operational synergies of €37m and another €51m through improved utilisation of the combined fleets, the two sides said.