UK shipbroker Braemar is warning shipowners to be prepared for future financing “black swan” events following the demise of Credit Suisse.

The big shipping lender failed in March and was bought by compatriot UBS for a nominal sum.

Stefanos Fragos, head of Braemar Corporate Finance in Greece, said: “Who predicted the demise of Credit Suisse? There are always plenty of Cassandras after the event, but few with a good track record beforehand.”