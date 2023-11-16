Wind-market specialist Cadeler is making the expected progress with investors and is “in a good place” as it moves forward with the tender for shares of merger partner Eneti.

That was the word on Thursday from Cadeler chief executive Mikkel Gleerup as he led off Marine Money’s 24th annual ship finance forum in New York.

Gleerup was on his way to investor meetings following the session and told TradeWinds in a sideline interview that he has encountered only positive reactions to the all-shares transaction.