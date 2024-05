China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Leasing) has emerged as the buyer of two LNG carriers from Norway’s Awilco LNG.

The Hong Kong-listed lessor is paying a total of $200m for the 156,000-dwt tri-fuel diesel-electric WilForce and WilPride (both built 2013), according to a regulatory filing.

Awilco LNG has agreed to take the two ships back on lease for a total of 144 months, or 12 years, for total lease payments of $117.7m,