Norwegian investor Christen Sveaas is seeking to instigate a revolt among Solstad Offshore shareholders as a result of its latest refinancing.

The Solstad Offshore board has received a letter from Sveaas’ investment company, Kistefos, calling for a general meeting of shareholders.

Kistefos, which owns Western Bulk and Viking Supply Ships, will propose legal action against a range of Solstad Offshore insiders “in respect of alleged losses suffered” by the Oslo-listed offshore support vessel owner resulting from the October transaction.