Container ship lessor Danaos Corp has revealed a 10% stake in US bulker owner Eagle Bulk Shipping of Connecticut, confirming rumours of Greece-based interest in the dry bulk company that had circulated in recent weeks.

The John Coustas-led company, like Eagle listed on the New York Stock Exchange, revealed in a filing after the close of trading on Friday that it has accumulated 1.37m shares, a stake of 9.99%.

