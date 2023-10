Deutsche Bank has published its first energy transition plan as it aligns with net zero shipping targets adopted by the Poseidon Principles group of banks.

The huge German lender is not a Poseidon Principles signatory but said it will aim to align with the group’s 2050 decarbonisation targets.

Its success or failure will be expressed in the form of a climate alignment score expressed in percentages, a spokesperson for the lender told TradeWinds.