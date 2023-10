VLCC owner DHT Holdings is continuing to show through its actions that it believes the stock is undervalued.

New York-listed DHT has bought back $9.9m of its own shares in the third quarter, topping the $8.9m it splashed out in the prior period, the company has revealed in a filing with US securities regulators.

The Svein Moxnes Harfjeld-led shipowner said it repurchased 1.14m