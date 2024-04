European lenders DNB and ABN AMRO have provided new financing of $200m to smooth the path of Star Bulk Carriers’ $836m takeover of Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The US-listed bulker owners came together on 9 April in an all-stock deal, making Star Bulk the biggest dry cargo player in the world.

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright (NRF) said it advised Norway’s DNB and Dutch lender ABN AMRO on new loans that paid off earlier Eagle Bulk debt.