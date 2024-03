KfW IPEX-Bank’s lending to maritime industries increased by 3.5% last year to €14.7bn ($15.9bn).

The Frankfurt-based export bank’s total volume of lending grew to €78bn from €71.1bn.

“In 2023 the world was again shaken and challenged by multiple crises in politics, business and society: the ongoing war in Ukraine, Middle Eastern conflict reaching a new intensity and high inflation for much of the year with its consequences for global economic development,” the bank said.