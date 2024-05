The outsize profits and shareholder returns keep on coming for International Seaways.

The Manhattan-based, New York-listed diversified tanker owner turned in another big quarter in the first three months of 2024, easily topping analyst expectations for net income and Ebitda while declaring a combined dividend of $1.75 per share.

It is also guiding to stronger second-quarter booking in its key VLCC and MR segments, while seeing marginally lower figures for suezmaxes, aframaxes and LR1s.