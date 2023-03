NYK Line has allocated ¥200bn ($1.4bn) to acquire treasury stocks in its new medium-term business plan “Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 — a Passion for Planetary Wellbeing”.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company said it would acquire the shares in 2023 and 2024 as part of its aim to improve the capital efficiency of the company.

Details of shareholder returns will be made at its annual earnings announcement.