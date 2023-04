Motion Ventures, the Singapore-based maritime start-up venture fund, has secured the backing of more top names from the shipping industry.

Lloyd’s Register and Kpler-owned MarineTraffic are among 10 new companies signing up to the venture which says their addition will introduce new industry capabilities and strategic geographic value to startups.

The remaining new investors include Stolt-Nielsen, Meratus, ShipsFocus, Jurni Capital, Taiship, Pangaea Logistics, Neptune Lines and Vineta Ventures.