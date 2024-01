Diversified Cypriot group Yoda PLC, a firm controlled by Greek real estate magnate Ioannis Papalekas, has bought up $29.2m more in stock of Evangelos Marinakis’ Capital Product Partners, pushing its holding to nearly 22% of the company.

As TradeWinds reported on 2 January, Yoda initially acquired an 18% stake in Capital for $160m as Marinakis sought out financial backing for his efforts to build out the company’s presence in the LNG sector.