German asset manager MPC Capital has strengthened its shipping operation with a new hire.

The shipowner has brought in investment banker Felix Nolke as its managing director of maritime investments.

The 39-year-old will start on 1 October, working with the Hamburg group's shipping head Christian Rychly.

Nolke is currently the boss of the German division of Norwegian investment bank Arctic Securities.

He has “many years of experience in the financing and structuring of maritime projects, which he gained in various companies in Hamburg, London, New York and Zurich,” MPC said.