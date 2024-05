Brazil’s Log-In Logistica Intermodal has reported its highest-ever first-quarter revenue as its shipping and terminal divisions started the year in record territory.

The strong start to the year comes months after the Rio de Janeiro company, which is controlled by Swiss shipping giant MSC Mediterraneans Shipping Company, delivered a similar record for a fourth quarter.

Log-In said on Thursday that it earned BRL 619m ($119m) in net operating revenue, which was a 10.7%