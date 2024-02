Tufton Oceanic Assets insiders have added to their ownership in the London-listed shipowning fund with share purchases worth $270,000.

Investment manager Tufton Investment Management’s chief executive Andrew Hampson and chief investment officer Nicolas Tirogalas together acquired 250,064 shares, a filing said on Friday.

Tufton group shareholders — defined as principal investors, staff, non-executive directors and former shareholders — now hold 11.94m