Japan’s NYK Line has passed the halfway mark in its quest to repurchase up to ¥200bn ($1.3bn) of its own shares.

The giant shipowner said that last month it had bought back a further 8.9m shares worth ¥34.3bn in the open market through the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

A programme authorised in August and running to 30 April means NYK is targeting 85m shares — 16.7%