Indonesian shipowner Samudera Shipping is to reward investors with a bumper dividend after its 2022 full-year profit surged almost 150%.

The Singapore-listed shipowner said net profit for the 12 months was $323.1m, against the $130.1m seen in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Improvements in container volumes handled and freight rates helped Samudera increase revenue by 88% year on year to $990.6m.

Container shipping revenues were up 88.8%