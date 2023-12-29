A Greek-Chinese ship finance cooperation first announced in February went one step further this month, with the Hellenic side of the partnership taking roots in Shanghai.

The Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Hellenic Shipping, a group of Greece-based shipping bankers, announced during the Pudong Shipping Week that it was setting up a dedicated dependency in Shanghai.

“The representative office in Shanghai will help stimulate communication between shipping companies and financial institutions from both international shipping centres — Greece and China — forming a mechanism for regular dialogue and mutual visits,” association president George Xiradakis said.