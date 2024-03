Dutch lender NIBC has seen its shipping loan book shrink further as cash-rich owners pay off debt more quickly.

The bank said the maritime portfolio stood at €955m ($1bn) on 31 December, down from €1bn on 30 June last year, and €1.12bn at the end of 2022.

Despite higher loan pre-payments in shipping, the total asset-based finance portfolio increased, mainly due to a strong growth of 22% within digital infrastructure.