One of the year’s more intriguing merger-and-acquisition deals between private MT Maritime and New York-listed Pangaea Logistics Solutions is still searching for a closing date.

There’s no problem with the $295m deal, Streetwise is reliably informed, but proxy documents still need a final nod of approval from US securities regulators.

Deal background

That also is expected to be merely procedural, but it’s already seen a tentative 2 December shareholder vote originally set by the parties fall by the wayside as 2024 slips away fast.