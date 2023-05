Sanctioned Russian shipowner Sovcomflot (SCF Group) has redeemed part of a bond issue swapped for Russian notes due to payment difficulties in Ireland.

The tanker and LNG carrier player said it has settled in full its domestic debt due this year. A total of $377m was known to be outstanding in Russia.

But this still leaves it with some eurobonds that investors have not yet swapped for ones that pay out in roubles.