Sanctioned Russian state shipowner Sovcomflot (SCF Group) remains in talks with European regulators in a bid to solve its Irish bond headache.

The company said last year its payment agent was refusing to touch coupon payments to investors following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

There were two eurobond issues worth $928m, with maturities this year and in 2028.

The tanker and LNG carrier owner has been swapping some of its notes with Russian ones, with payments being made in roubles.