Norwegian investment tycoons Arne Fredly and Oystein Stray Spetalen both bought Hoegh Autoliners shares after a sell-off prompted by a discounted private placement.

On 23 May, Hoegh family holding company Leif Hoegh & Co offloaded 12.25m shares for NOK 766m ($70m).

The price was only NOK 62.50 per share, against a NOK 72.50 closing price that day.

The following day, the stock plunged to NOK 62, its biggest fall ever.