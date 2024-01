Swedish bank SEB’s lending to shipping companies shrank last year, according to its fourth-quarter report.

The Stockholm-based lender’s portfolio fell to SEK 50.9bn ($4.9bn) at the end of December from SEK 58bn at the end of 2022.

That’s a decrease of 12%. Its total corporate lending declined by 1%.

The figures come as shipping companies have been reluctant to increase bank borrowing, the general level of investment has been low and interest rates have risen.