Bruce Galloway had made money on tanker investments before and thought he had a pretty good feel for how the business worked.

With previous stakes in Frontline, Nordic American Tankers and Dorian LPG, the chief investment officer of Miami Beach-based Galloway Capital Partners turned his attention to StealthGas and its principal, Harry Vafias.

He checked with some friends close to the tanker trade and, in short, he liked what he heard.