Viking Holdings’ total market capitalisation has surged to nearly $12bn as its shares have mounted gains after pricing its initial public offering near the top of the targeted range.

The Torstein Hagen-controlled owner of ocean and river cruise ships debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after an IPO sold 64m shares, 11m of which was new stock issued by the company to raise cash and the remainder sold by shareholders CPP Investments and TPG.