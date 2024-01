Norway’s Wallenius Wilhelmsen has got it hands on valuable car carrier tonnage at a whopping discount.

The deals are being carried out through the group’s 80%-owned subsidiary Eukor.

The company has declared purchase options for two vessels chartered in from Japanese owners.

Eukor has taken delivery of the 6,600-ceu Morning Camilla (built 2009) at a price of $30m, well below the assessed charter-free valuation of $70m.