Norwegian shipping and investment company Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding is inviting investors to offer their shares for sale in a buyback scheme worth up to NOK 105.7m ($10m).

The Oslo-listed Wilhelmsen group holding operation was granted authorisation by shareholders in April to acquire up to 10% of the equity.

It has now opened a tender for up to 300,000 A shares and 100,000 B shares, which do not carry voting rights.